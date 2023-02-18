Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison says a Medora man found guilty of first-degree murder will not be eligible for parole until after his 100th birthday.
A judge sentenced 39-year-old David Buck Junior to 66 years in prison, Friday, for the 2018 killing of a Chesterfield Illinois woman, Rachel Warren.
A jury found Buck guilty in January.
The state’s attorney’s office says at the sentencing hearing the judge heard about Buck’s criminal record. He was previously convicted of seven felonies, mostly in the state of Texas.
At the time of the murder, Buck was on parole in Texas.
Buck was also sentenced to concurrent time in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated unlawful restraint.