A Mount Olive man was killed Friday morning in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.
According to the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a 911 call at about 6:29 a.m. Friday reporting the crash on Illinois 4 south of Carlinville, near the Mayfield cemetery.
Police say driver Adam Viehweg's 2021 green Kawasaki Sport left the road, hit a culvert and landed near the cemetery entrance.
Macoupin County Coroner Anthony Kravanya pronounced Viehweg dead at the scene.
The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and the Macoupin County Coroners Office continue to investigate the crash.