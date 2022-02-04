Two more local lawmakers are sharing their doubts about what they heard in this week's budget and State of the State speech from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. The governor’s proposed budget spends nearly $4 billion more in the coming fiscal year than he proposed the year before.
State Rep. Avery Bourne of Morrisonville says this is the largest budget proposal in state history.
Similarly, Representative CD Davidsmeyer of Jacksonville says tax relief is great, but criticized the temporary relief as an election-year gimmick.
Davidsmeyer goes on to say that without the federal bailouts, the State wouldn't have been able to pay off long-term debt.