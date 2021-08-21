A Farmersville man is in jail on $120,000 bond after being charged with a slew of felonies in Macoupin County earlier this week.
Christopher J. Hampton, 36, was arrested following a traffic stop in which he was allegedly pulling a trailer reported stolen out of Carlinville with a truck reported stolen out of Sangamon County.
According to information provided by the Macoupin County state’s attorney, Hampton was found to be in possession of a handgun, methamphetamine, and other items of contraband at the time of his arrest. He is charged with two counts of armed violence, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a weapon by a felon, theft over $500, and possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $120,000.