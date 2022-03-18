The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office recently launched an app that is intended to keep users abreast of the latest happenings around the office. Similar to the ones used by sheriffs all over the country, this one offers another way to communicate, according to Sheriff Shawn Kahl.
He tells The Big Z it offers another layer of transparency when putting information out to the public.
He says there is also a lot of information about the jail, including how to find out who’s in jail and to send money to prisoners. It’s a free download. Just punch in “Macoupin County Sheriff mobile app” and you’re ready to go, according to Kahl.