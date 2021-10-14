The Macoupin County Health Department is warning residents someone is posing as a health department nurse in order to get inside people's homes.
The scammer claims to need to perform well-check visits inside the home, a service the department does not provide.
A Facebook post by the department says they were recently made aware of someone contacting people, mainly those 80 and older, at their homes. The department says it does provide some residents care packages dropped off at the front door of a home by a public health navigator, but that person does not have contact with the resident nor do they need to enter the home.
If you have been approached by someone claiming to be from the health department and asking to enter your home, you can call police or call the Macoupin County Health Department at (217) 313-5078.