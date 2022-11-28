The U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence recently notified the Macoupin County Clerk’s office that it has been picked for the group’s first-ever “Centers for Election Excellence” program.
It’s one of only two in Illinois and ten across the nation.
The Alliance is a five-year, $80 million nonpartisan effort that brings together election officials, designers, technologists, and other experts.
Macoupin County Clerk Pete Duncan tells The Big Z why he applied for inclusion:
Duncan went on to say that while Macoupin County may be one of the smaller offices selected for the program, he believes it shows his team can compete with anyone when it comes to providing a fair election process every voter can trust.