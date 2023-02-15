The Family Health Clinic at Lewis and Clark Community College will close this summer. Pending formal board approval, the school announced this week that it would close the clinic on June 30 after fifteen years of service. The school cites decreased use and more off-campus health options as primary reasons for the closure.
OSF Healthcare and BJC already operate clinics on Godfrey Road and BJC is constructing a new clinic and medical office building just a few blocks away. The school also said based on feedback from students and team members, funding for the clinic could be better used to support mental health and other student services on campus. The Family Health Clinic at Lewis and Clark opened in 2008 with the help of a federal grant, which ended in 2018. The school believes it can use the $335,000 spent last fiscal year on the clinic elsewhere. A full time nurse will still be employed at the school for first aid and basic health services.