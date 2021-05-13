The Illinois Department of Transportation announces intermittent lane restrictions have begun on Illinois 159 between Illinois 140 and the Macoupin County line.
The lane restrictions are needed to construct a new asphalt surface. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of September.
Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.