The Kampsville Ferry will close Monday for a couple of weeks as IDOT starts an improvement and repair project on both sides of the Illinois River. If all goes according to plan, the ferry will reopen Friday, Sept. 30.
IDOT Engineer John Adcock said the full closure is necessary to upgrade vehicle loading ramps.
The project will continue with construction on the ferry office parking lot, but traffic should not be affected much, according to Adcock. The overall project is expected to be complete in summer of 2022. Traffic will be detoured south to Illinois 16/100 during this closure.