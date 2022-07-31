The folks at the National Weather Service office in Lincoln say July has not been as warm as anticipated in their forecast region, and not as wet as we might think.
Ed Shimon says central Illinois has only had three 90-degree days, but it looks like the month may end slightly above average for temperatures, with rainfall about an inch below normal.
Shimon notes the inconsistency in rainfall is how summer-time often plays out, but he says the trend of July being moderate for temperatures was somewhat unexpected.