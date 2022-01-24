Jerseyville bills itself as “close to the crowd…but not in it,” and continues to announce development plans as it tries to brand itself as a destination. A master plan for development is in the works, and includes streetscape, parks and recreation, small business development and assistance programs, and an extensive tourism and marketing program.
Jerseyville Economic Development Council Executive Director Shari Albrecht says they hope to have that ready to roll out this spring. She tells The Big Z the goal is to have the growth, but not lose the feel of Jerseyville.
Jerseyville will also be the future home of Mid-American International Gateway Business Park, planned for several acres just south of town.