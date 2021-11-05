Jerseyville is planning upgrades and additions to its green space inventory.
The announcement comes as the city is reimagining its downtown area and gets ready to tackle projects at the Lions Club/Wittman Park, Rotary Park, City Center Park, and a proposed new gathering space tentatively being called Liberty Mini Park.
Public Property Commissioner Zach Crawford said with these improvements, they hope to draw more young families to the area and give visitors some other places to utilize and things to see.
First up will be the Lions Club/Wittman Park complex, where the city plans rehabilitation of its basketball courts, installation of a National Fitness Court, pickleball and sand volleyball courts, ADA-compliant playground equipment, a splash pad, and an outdoor performance amphitheater with hillside seating. There are also plans for fire pit areas, a new concession building with accompanying restrooms, upgraded parking and sidewalks, with lighting and security improvements.
For more information, visit jedc-il.us.