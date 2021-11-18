Downtown Jerseyville will be on display on Small Business Saturday, November 27. A host of activities, events, and offerings for all ages are planned for the city’s annual Downtown Country Christmas Festival and Bright Lights celebration, which is the nightcap of the day’s festivities.
It begins with a craft fair in the morning, over 20 boutiques, restaurants and entertainment facilities offering specials, and a scavenger hunt. Shari Albrecht, Executive Director of the Jerseyville Economic Development Council tells The Big Z the Christmas Festival starts at 1pm.
Wrapping up the day will be the unveiling of a lighted, animated Christmas Tree at 6pm at Dolan Park. For more information on the day, call 618-639-5332, download the “Explore Jerseyville” app, or go to jedc-il.us