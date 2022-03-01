A 53-year-old Jerseyville man suffered life-threatening injuries in a car vs. motorcycle crash Monday afternoon. The Illinois State Police reports the accident happened on US Route 67 just south of Kane Road in Greene County just after 4pm.
According to the report, 18-year-old Caydn Chapman of Kane was traveling west on Kane Road and stopped at the stop sign at US 67. Meanwhile, 53-year-old Winfried Tasker of Jerseyville was traveling south on US Route 67 approaching Kane Road on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was clipped by the car which had begun to proceed through the intersection. Trasker was thrown from the bike, and subsequently flown to a regional hospital. Chapman is charged with: Failure to Yield at Intersection, Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Disobeying a Stop Sign and Failure to Wear Seatbelt by Driver.