A Jerseyville man is facing DUI and other charges after a Jersey County crash that injured four people.
According to Illinois State Police District 18, at about 5:38 p.m. Monday, David E. Price, 74, of Jerseyville, was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 west on Illinois 16 approaching the intersection of Centennial Road in Jersey County. Dane A. Grant, 27, of Bethalto, was driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 east at the same location. A 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by William R. Hardwick, 67, of Fieldon, was stopped at a stop sign at Centennial Road and Illinois 16. The Dodge Ram turned left onto Centennial Road and the Chrysler hit the pickup truck head-on. The Chrysler then struck the motorcycle.
Price and Grant both were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Hardwick was uninjured. Chelsea A. Grant, 24, of Bethalto, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another Chrysler passenger, Gary M. Billhartz, 66, of Albers, Ill. was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. A 2-year-old passenger was not injured.
Price was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to yield turning left, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
The road was closed approximately five hours during the crash investigation.