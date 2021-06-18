Jerseyville business leaders and elected officials will gather for a marquee-lighting and ribbon-cutting at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Stadium Theater, 117 E. Pearl St.
The Stadium Theater has been a pillar of the entertainment sector of Jerseyville since 1949. The theater is owned and operated by Dougherty Theaters, which has taken on the restoration of the historic 72-year-old marquee. Dougherty Theaters also owns a theater in Litchfield.
This labor of love touched every surface of the marquee structure, also updating the electricity. Jerseyville Economic Development Council says it is honored to have assisted in the facilitation of the first-ever city of Jerseyville’s Large Commercial Building Improvement Grant Program. This program uses tax increment financing funds to assist businesses meeting the criteria of the application process. This grant is especially well-deserved because the Stadium Theater was the first property to contribute to the TIF after its inception with the addition of the third theater.
The Stadium Theatre was built in 1949 by the Pirtle family as Pirtle Circuit Theaters, according to deeds of that era. In fact, relatives of the original family still reside in the Jerseyville area.
"This establishment is a hub for family entertainment in the Jerseyville community," a press release states. "Thanks to the hard work and vision of the Dougherty family, it will sparkle a bit brighter for many years to come."