There’s a new promotion in Jerseyville encouraging citizens to shop local. The city’s tourism office and the Jerseyville Economic Development Council have created the Love for Local marketing promotion to support the Jerseyville business community, encouraging citizens to shop and dine locally February 1-14.
Michael Ward, Director of Explore Jerseyville Tourism tells The Big Z the inspiration behind this promotion.
He says they have created an extensive Love for Local toolbox that businesses can use to encourage their customers to buy local during the Valentine’s season. It includes “Love for Local” hearts, posters, and stickers; thank you valentines; and a Facebook banner. You can go to the toolbox and download the materials through the link at this story at Advantagenews.com.