Jerseyville continues to see growth in its downtown business community and has been working on a master plan to guide growth. City leaders have now brought in St. Louis, Mo.-based firm PGAV Planners to help guide Jerseyville through the next steps of the process.
The goal is to reimagine and re-energize Jerseyville’s downtown as a vibrant, family- and pedestrian-friendly, inclusive, and welcoming regional destination for shopping, dining, entertainment, and cultural experiences. Jerseyville Economic Development Council Executive Director Shari Albrecht tells The Big Z the city and PGAV have a long history of working together.
Among the Illinois communities PGAV has worked with before are Swansea, Mount Vernon, Moline, and Monmouth. One notable regional Missouri-based project is Ballpark Village.