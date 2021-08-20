A ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony is planned for this (Friday) evening to officially open the new Jerseyville City Center. At 6 p.m., stakeholders in the center will gather at the new spot in the 100 and 200 Block of East Pearl Street that was recently opened up with the demolition of an old building and repurposed to fit what organizers believe will be needs of the future.
Those needs include an additional 35 parking spaces to the east side of the downtown corridor, Tesla charging stations, gathering space for visitors and families, a touch screen kiosk — with a digital wayfinding map to plan your trip, a central refuse hub for businesses and city, and updated lighting with a nod to Jerseyville’s historical roots. Spokesman for Explore Jerseyville Tourism Mike Ward said the coming week will be packed with events.
Arts and Culture Day will be Wednesday, Aug. 25. The following night will feature community bingo in the park. On Friday, Aug. 27, the Stadium Theater will host a movie night in the park. Multiple films will be screened outdoors. For a complete list of events, visit http://explore.jerseyville-il.us/