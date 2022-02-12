The Jerseyville First Presbyterian Church is one of 15 sites in Illinois recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Every Illinois county has at least one property or historic district listed in the register. Collectively, they represent a cross section of Illinois’ history from its early settlement to the mid-20th century.
This year’s list was announced recently. The church on the corner of routes 16 and 67 is an example of Victorian Gothic architecture, which was popular during the mid-to-late 1800s. It features heavy masonry construction and pointed arch openings. The sanctuary has a cloth-covered ceiling for acoustic purposes, and its layout shows characteristics of the auditorium plan, a design promoted by a 19th century American architect to address the spatial and acoustical shortcomings found in traditional church plans. The church has served as a house of worship continuously since it was built in 1882.