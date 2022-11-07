Plans are in motion for this Friday’s “Veterans Day” commemoration in Jerseyville. American Legion Post 492 is once again organizing.
There will be a parade, followed by a ceremony held at the War Memorial outside the Jersey County courthouse. If it rains, the parade will be canceled, and the ceremony will begin at 10:30 under the large pavilion at Legion Post 492.
Greg Breden with the American Legion tells the Big Z, weather-permitting the parade will begin staging at 9 AM, then step-off at ten Friday morning.
Breden says they did have to cancel the parade and move the Veterans Day ceremony to the legion post pavilion a few years back, due to bitter cold and a blizzard.