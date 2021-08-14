Police in Jersey County are asking for help from the public in reporting criminal and suspicious activity. In a Facebook post from the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, authorities say they are having trouble expanding their force through the use of grants, which means they are relying on the public a little more these days to help them keep an eye on the community.
The statement said earlier this week, deputies located a vehicle parked outside a Jersey County business and while investigating, located two subjects, and found two guns, extended magazines, body armor and narcotics inside the vehicle. Police also recovered a stolen vehicle this week and took a report of a stolen vehicle. The investigations continue and charges are pending in those cases, but authorities stressed the need for the public to continue to assist them in reporting suspicious activity in their area. Descriptions of potential suspects along with vehicles, license plate numbers and specific locations are also helpful for investigators to follow up.