The Jersey County Highway Department is gearing up for a $3.5 million road project in 2023. Paid for in large part with rural safety grant money, there are plans to redo a portion of Otterville Road from Illinois Route 16 all the way to the Village of Otterville.
Jersey County Highway Engineer tells The Big Z what they plan to do.
Still to come this fall is a bridge replacement on Pleasant Ridge Road in Richwood Township. That bridge has been closed for about 4 years. The plan is to start in mid-October and be done in about 30 days.