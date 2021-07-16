A summer tradition wraps up its eight-day run on Sunday. The Jersey County Fair will have plenty of horsepower on display at the grandstand this weekend, with tractor and truck pulls tomorrow, and the traditional demo derby putting the wraps on the fair Sunday. Tonight's tractor pulls have been rained out, but the carnival and midway will be open.
Fair Board President Phil Ringhausen said the tractor pullers have a large following, and they come from all over the country. He said demo derby competitors from around the region are also welcome to compete.
Admission to the fairgrounds is $2 per person, but there is additional cost to enter the grandstand. It’s $10 for the tractor pull tomorrow, with children's tickets $5. It's $10 for adults and $5 for kids at the demo derby. For a complete schedule of events, visit https://www.riversandroutes.com/events/annual-events/jersey-county-fair/.