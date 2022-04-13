You are invited to a fish fry fundraiser Friday in Jerseyville. From 3pm to 7pm, BackStoppers of Jersey County are having a fish fry at Four Brothers Sports Bar & Grill in Jerseyville. That’s at Tri County Bowl.
There will also be a raffle for a YETI Coors Cooler, as well as raffle tickets, shirts, and koozies. Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby tells The Big Z this will be the organization’s first fundraiser.
They are offering a catfish dinner with choice of two sides (baked beans, cole slaw, or potato salad) for $12, catfish sandwich with chips for $9, or a large slice of homemade cheese pizza with chips for $6.