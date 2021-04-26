Roadside fatalities prompt ISP warning to motorists

Illinois State Police District 18 Commander Mark Gillock announces the results of roadside safety checks.  The roadside safety checks were conducted in Macoupin County and Jersey County during April.    

Violations

Enforcement Activity

Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations

1

Other Alcohol/Drug Citations

15

Occupant Restraint Offenses

18

Registration Offenses

23

Driver’s License Offenses

8

Wanted on Warrant Arrests

2

Total Citations/Arrests

57

Total Written Warnings

19

 

 

Alcohol and drug impairment are a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal crashes in Illinois, and throughout the United States, nearly 10,000 people die each year because of alcohol-impaired driving.   

This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.     

