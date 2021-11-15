Illinois State Police are leading the investigation into an apparent shooting death in rural Roodhouse early Saturday.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says a 44-year-old man was fatally wounded, but his name hasn’t been released. Police are now saying this is not necessarily a murder investigation, as we had previously reported.
The Illinois State Police says the investigation is open and ongoing, but are not saying if this was a murder, an accidental shooting, or self-inflicted. Reports indicate the call came Saturday after 2 a.m. The location was a home about five miles northeast of White Hall.