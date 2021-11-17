The Illinois State Police have identified a man who was found near Roodhouse over the weekend. Investigators say the person is 44-year-old Jarrod E. McDonald and he was located on Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Northeast 450 Avenue. Police are not commenting on the possible cause of death at this time.
In a statement from ISP Zone 6, the Greene County Coroner will make a final ruling on a cause and manner of death once an autopsy and toxicology reports are received. The police investigation is ongoing.