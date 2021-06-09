The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday both lanes of U.S. 67 from Hilltop (south of White Hall) to NE 1500 (north of Roodhouse); both lanes of US 67 from 1000N (south of Carrollton to NW 400 (north of Carrollton); and both lanes of Illinois 108 inside the city limits of Carrollton will encounter intermittent lane restrictions during daytime hours only beginning Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, weather permitting. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.
IDOT also announced all lanes in both directions of Illinois 111 from just south of I-270 to just north of Chain of Rocks Road in Madison County will encounter intermittent lane restrictions to one lane in each direction during weekday daytime hours only beginning Wednesday, June 23, through Wednesday, June 30, weather permitting. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.
Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zones.
For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.