The Illinois Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced nearly $106 million has been awarded through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program to expand travel options and enhance quality of life in communities throughout the state. This year's program is the largest ever due to the passage of Gov. JB Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois and for the first time dedicates resources to communities that exhibit the greatest need.
Local projects include:
- Alton: Safe Routes to School, awarded $1.3 million
- Carrollton: Rails to Trails Pedestrian/Bike Path, awarded $465,536
Click here for a complete list of recipients or visit the ITEP page on the IDOT website at https://idot.click/itep.
Made possible by federal and state funds administered by IDOT, ITEP awards are focused on improving bike and pedestrian travel, as well as making other surface transportation improvements that promote alternative options for getting around your community.
Projects were awarded based on their readiness and ability to connect to transportation networks and other economic drivers, as well as secure public support and provide public benefits. For the first time, additional consideration was given to projects serving areas with higher needs, based on population totals, percentage below the poverty level and estimated median household income.
The department received 270 applications for projects worth an estimated $293 million for the current cycle. The next call for projects will come in late 2022, with a 2023 award announcement.