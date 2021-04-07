The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a traffic staging change on U.S. 67 just south of Delhi at the current four-lane to two-lane transition, beginning Monday, April 12, weather permitting.
The new configuration will have northbound traffic merging with southbound traffic sooner than the current traffic pattern. This new traffic pattern will continue for several months, and it allows the contractor to connect the new pavement to the current pavement with minimal impact to drivers.
Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Follow IDOT’s District 8 on Twitter to find details on other construction projects. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.