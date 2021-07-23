The Illinois Department of Transportation announces intermittent lane restrictions will begin on Illinois 108 between Illinois 267 and the Macoupin County line on Monday, July 26, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers.
These restrictions are needed to place a new asphalt surface and the work is expected to be completed by mid-September.
Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.