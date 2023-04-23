Illinois House Republican lawmakers gathered Thursday morning to discuss a recent state report detailing massive program cost increases, which they say could derail the FY24 budget. The major topic was the fact the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services expects costs for the state’s Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program to rise $768 million next fiscal year.
That program offers Medicaid-like services free of charge to undocumented immigrants. Assistant Republican Leader CD Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) is co-sponsoring HR 220 which urges a moratorium on those types of programs.
The resolution also urges the Auditor General to conduct a performance audit as soon as reasonably possible, and annually thereafter, to assess the Department of Healthcare and Family Services' administration of the program of Medicaid services and coverage provided to undocumented immigrants.