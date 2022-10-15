Two police officers from Grafton were recently honored by the Crimestoppers organization in Calhoun County. Grafton Police Chief Eric Spanton and Officer Jim Wetzstein were recognized for their role in saving the life of a man who suffered a heart attack back on August 25th.
Grafton officers blocked traffic and provided a police escort to the hospital during the medical emergency. Calhoun County Crimestoppers President Terry Woefel presided over the ceremony and recognized several other officers, deputies, and a dispatcher for their roles in helping during the emergency. The Grafton mayor and several residents also attended the ceremony to show their support for the officers.