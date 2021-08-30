Flying discs filled the skies Sunday at La Vista Park in Godfrey.
And while UFO buffs might be disappointed, disc golf hobbyists are thrilled with the 18-hole course off Illinois 3. Since it opened in May 2019, it’s become the third-ranked course in a 50-mile radius.
Village leaders thanked volunteers who initiated the idea, chief among them Jason Enos and Tracy Schaefer. Mayor Mike McCormick tells the Big Z the village is planning park improvements to boost the course’s stature.
Enos, owner of Smart Choice Auto Sales in Godfrey, says the sport is drawing in people because it’s easy to get started. There’s even a UDisc mobile app that shows courses worldwide.
Mike Walters, Madison County Board member and chairman of the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Board, thanked Enos and other contributors, like the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club.
Enos is looking for more volunteers to maintain the course and pave the way to attracting multi-day tournaments that draw hundreds of players and thousands of spectators. For more information, visit the Bluff City Disc Golf Facebook group.
After the ribbon-cutting, about 50 people participated in a clinic led by Professional Disc Golf Association pro disc golfer Keo Sabengsy. Proceeds will support the Godrey course, Director of Parks and Recreation Todd Strubhart said.