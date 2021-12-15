Mayfield KY tornado damage

Tornado damage in Mayfield, KY, from Dec. 10, 2021 (Creative Commons Photo: Josh Beasley)

St. Ambrose Church in Godfrey is hosting a donation drive for victims of the tornado that struck the town of Mayfield, Kentucky, last Friday.  The storm damaged hundreds of homes and businesses, many completely destroyed, with dozens killed and more people still missing.

The following items will be collected and donated to the Christian Appalachian Project which is working to help residents in Mayfield recover:

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Hand Warmers

New coats – all sizes for adults and children

Gloves and hats

Rain Gear

Personal hygiene products – soap, deodorant, etc.

Tarps

Bottled water

Other drinks – sports drinks, soda, juice, etc.

Nonperishable food items

Batteries – various sizes

And TOYS

There will be a semi-truck and trailer on the lower parking lot of Saint Ambrose Church, 820 West Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey, to receive donations at the following times:

Saturday, December 18, 9am to 4pm

Sunday, December 19, 9am to 4pm

Monday, December 20, 9am to 4pm

Tuesday, December 21, 9am to 4pm