St. Ambrose Church in Godfrey is hosting a donation drive for victims of the tornado that struck the town of Mayfield, Kentucky, last Friday. The storm damaged hundreds of homes and businesses, many completely destroyed, with dozens killed and more people still missing.
The following items will be collected and donated to the Christian Appalachian Project which is working to help residents in Mayfield recover:
Blankets
Sleeping bags
Hand Warmers
New coats – all sizes for adults and children
Gloves and hats
Rain Gear
Personal hygiene products – soap, deodorant, etc.
Tarps
Bottled water
Other drinks – sports drinks, soda, juice, etc.
Nonperishable food items
Batteries – various sizes
And TOYS
There will be a semi-truck and trailer on the lower parking lot of Saint Ambrose Church, 820 West Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey, to receive donations at the following times:
Saturday, December 18, 9am to 4pm
Sunday, December 19, 9am to 4pm
Monday, December 20, 9am to 4pm
Tuesday, December 21, 9am to 4pm