GCS Credit Union employees showed their support for Macoupin County CEO through their Growing Community Schools jean program.
The program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly donations out of their own pockets to a local school organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.
Macoupin County CEO was the designated organization in March for GCS Credit Union’s Growing Community Schools jean program. With the support for their staff, GCS proudly raised $950 for Macoupin County CEO.
Macoupin County CEO is an entrepreneurship education program that seeks to prepare people, especially youths, to be responsible, enterprising individuals who become entrepreneurs and contribute to economic development and sustainable communities.
To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.