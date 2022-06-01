A woman from Litchfield was killed Tuesday afternoon when her car struck the rear of a coach bus on Illinois Route 16 in Macoupin County. Illinois State Police say 23-year-old Grace Keeton was the driver and only person inside the vehicle when it hit the back of the bus that was stopped at County Line Road.
Police say the Coach bus was stopped behind another vehicle on Route 16 that was waiting for another vehicle to turn onto County Line Road when Keeton’s Ford Fusion collided with the back of bus. Keeton was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died. The driver of the bus was not injured nor were three passengers. The crash, which took place just before 4:30pm Tuesday, remains under investigation.