One person died after a vehicle struck a parked piece of construction equipment Monday morning in Jersey County.
According to Illinois State Police District 18, a 2008 Ford coupe was traveling north on U.S. 67 near Trinity Hill Lane at approximately 4:24 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, it traveled through construction barricades and struck a paver parked on the far right. The construction zone was inactive at the time.
The Jersey County coroner pronounced the driver, who police did not identify, dead at the scene.
The highway was closed in both directions for the investigation at approximately 4:55 a.m. and reopened at 7:17 a.m.
Police continue to investigate.