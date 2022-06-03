Ever heard about the Dinky? Before the Great River Road was constructed, a unique “Railbus” connected Alton and Grafton, with stops in Elsah and Chautauqua. Locals called the Illinois Central Rail Company’s creation the “Dinky.” A replica of the Dinky will be unveiled Saturday morning at ten at the Edward Amburg History Museum in Grafton.
Special activities are planned from 10am until 12:30pm. They include crafts for kids and presentations on the history of the railbus.
The replica Dinky is made to look like the final one that ran in 19-53, known as the #206.