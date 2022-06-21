With a week left for campaigning before Primary Election Day, the race for the 15th Congressional District remains hotly contested. Two Republicans are running for the job, both incumbents, as the new district maps are forcing them to face each other
Rodney Davis of Taylorville has represented the 13th district since 2013, while Mary Miller of Oakland has served the 15th District since January 2, 2021. Davis tells The Big Z there are several differences between himself and his opponent.
Davis says he is proud of his record of working with President Trump while he was in office and is proud of the endorsements he has been gathering for this election. The Big Z has reached out to the Mary Miller campaign for comment and is waiting to hear back.