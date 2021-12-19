State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer is announcing his intentions to seek another term in office. Davidsmeyer represents the 100th District, which with the newly-redrawn maps picks up greater portions of the Riverbend, including parts of Bethalto, Godfrey, and Fosterburg.
The Jacksonville Republican tells The Big Z he is running to “continue the hard work of bringing common sense back to our great state.”\
Davidsmeyer has served in the House since 2012. He describes himself as a common-sense conservative who believes in limited government, is pro-life and pro-family values, and is a strong supporter of our Second Amendment gun rights.