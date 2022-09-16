A vehicle versus semi crash this (Friday) morning snarled traffic near Southwestern High School in Piasa and sent one person to the hospital. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 11:20am on Illinois 267 northbound, just north of Illinois Route 16.
Preliminary details indicate both vehicles were traveling northbound, and traffic was slowed due to construction. A white 2010 Ford SUV struck the rear of a truck tractor semi-trailer. The driver of the SUV was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi refused medical attention. The roadway was shut down for a short period of time.