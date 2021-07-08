The county fair season is rolling along in Illinois. The pandemic forced the cancellation of every county fair in the state in 2020, as well as the state fairs in Springfield and DuQuoin.
But Jersey County Fair President Phil Ringhausen said it’s good to be back in-person.
He says the pandemic forced one vendor to close permanently, but another has stepped up to take his place. The Jersey County Fair runs July 11-18 in Jerseyville. The Madison County Fair in Highland runs July 27-Aug. 1. The Calhoun County Fair in Hardin is Sept. 9-12.