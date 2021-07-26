A project to restore island habitat in the Mississippi River near Grafton will begin this summer.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, awarded a $7.2 million contract to Luhr Brothers Inc. of Columbia, Ill., for the project, which the corps expects to begin this summer and take two years to complete.
Corps public affairs specialist Janet Meredith said the project will involve dredging and installing rock structures.
The river’s locks and dams have reduced the amount of island habitat, Meredith said.
The project is part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program, which in 35 years has completed approximately 55 projects on 100,000 acres from the Minneapolis-St. Paul area to St. Louis.