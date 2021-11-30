A Collinsville man is charged in the shooting death of his former girlfriend, and the shooting of another man, on Thanksgiving Day. As the Big Z first reported last weekend, 45-year-old Leslie Reeves of Troy was found shot to death in Farmersville last Thursday. 48-year-old Robert “Bobby” Tarr is charged with first degree murder and attempted murder. Reeves was a well-known businesses owner in Troy.
The other person found at the scene, identified as 48-year-old Christopher J. Smith remains hospitalized in Springfield and his condition is unknown. Authorities were called last Thursday by friends of Reeves who had not heard from her, and police conducted a welfare check at Smith’s home in Farmersville. When they arrived, police discovered Reeves already deceased and Smith seriously injured. Prosecutors in Montgomery County say Reeves and Tarr dated at one time and the incident was not a random act of violence. Tarr was taken into custody in Collinsville over the weekend and is scheduled to appear in Montgomery County Court today. He’s being held in lieu of $2-million bond. Reeves owned All of You Studio and Party Place in Troy and was also a self-defense instructor and advocate for domestic violence victims and was well known in the Troy, Collinsville, and Maryville communities.