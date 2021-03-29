A generous donation from CNB Bank & Trust has added to the fundraising efforts of the Carlinville Public Library to pay for a badly needed new roof.
CNB contributed $1,000 to the project during a ceremony at the bank on March 26. The gift is part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to the Carlinville community.
“We’re just thrilled with their generosity,” said Janet Howard, director of the Carlinville Public Library. “We really appreciate their support of the community, and our library.”
The donation was part of the bank’s Jeans/Casual Friday initiative, a fun weekly program geared to helping the community. Each week, anyone who wants to participate in Jeans/Casual Friday donates $2. Employees who choose not to dress casually on Friday also have the chance to donate, and many do.
When the fund reaches a certain level, the money is donated to a needed cause in the community. Recent donations include the COVID-19 project of the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled, as well as food service for everyone who worked COVID-19 clinics at the Macoupin County Public Health Department.
“The employees of the bank do these kind of things to help their community,” Howard said. “As members of the community, they also wanted to help us, and we are very grateful for it.”
CNB has now expanded into 18 locations across Illinois and Missouri, including Alton, Glen Carbon, and Jerseyville. Their contribution is one of many from the Carlinville community to the library roof fundraising drive, which will feature several events this spring.
For more information on how to donate to the library’s effort, call (217) 854-3505 or email mail@carlinvillelibrary.org.