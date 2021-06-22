A woman from Shipman has been charged in Macoupin County for failing to properly train people seeking a conceal carry license, and those who took classes from her will have to take the class again. Terry Lumma, 60, was charged after the Illinois State Police says it received a complaint Lumma was not teaching the class according to state guidelines and began a five-month investigation.
State police issued a statement saying they turned over their findings this spring to the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office and Lumma was charged with felony forgery and a misdemeanor count of providing false conceal carry weapon certification. She has a notice to appear in court on Wednesday. More than 200 people who took the class from Lumma have been mailed letters explaining the situation and that the class they took with her was not valid. Those applicants are being given 60 days grace period to retake the class and their CCL is deemed valid as long as they are otherwise in good standing. Illinois residents seeking a conceal carry license must take a 16-hour course from a qualified instructor, who then submits the application to the state. Illinois State Police are already backlogged in approving FOID card and CCL applications while state lawmakers are trying to simplify the process.