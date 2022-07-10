A business owner in Carlinville could be one of the first in the area charged in connection with a new state law passed to help battle the theft of catalytic converters. Mark A. Schafer was charged Friday in Macoupin County Court with two misdemeanors of failure to keep electronic records of catalytic converter purchases and one count of purchasing of unattached catalytic converters. The new law took effect on May 27.
Illinois Secretary of Police, with help from police in Carlinville and Litchfield, conducted recent compliance checks and reportedly found 54 catalytic converters at Central Core Company LLC in Carlinville, all without the required records. The value of the items was estimated at $20,000. Under the new law, a business must keep various records including photos or video of the seller and the product. Before the law was changed, a business was allowed to purchase catalytic converters without keeping records. If found guilty, the business would have to surrender those items to authorities.